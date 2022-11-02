Jeffrey S. Mefford Sells 1,600 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $44,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,097. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

