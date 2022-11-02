JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $867.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 90,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $862,679.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,441,199 shares in the company, valued at $109,606,686.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 90,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $862,679.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,441,199 shares in the company, valued at $109,606,686.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 268,150 shares of company stock worth $2,713,436 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

