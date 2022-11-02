JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In related news, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 90,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $862,679.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,441,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,606,686.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 268,150 shares of company stock worth $2,713,436 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,788,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 139,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 106,415 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 102,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 101,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after buying an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

