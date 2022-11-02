JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Down 8.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) traded down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $10.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. JELD-WEN traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.41. 42,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,199,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 31,900 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $273,383.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,596,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,384,867.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $273,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,596,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,384,867.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 268,150 shares of company stock worth $2,713,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

