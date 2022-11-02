Jet Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $147,905.00 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $131.77 million and $147,905.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

