JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.95

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 5378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

