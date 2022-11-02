John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JBT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $35,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,430.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $35,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,637.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $91,827. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

