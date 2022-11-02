John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

PDT traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. 47,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,258. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,611 shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $40,888.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

