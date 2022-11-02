Joystick Trading Up 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002936 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $118.91 million and $100,676.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,248.61 or 0.99986936 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007743 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00041700 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00043102 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022897 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.59197563 USD and is up 4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $76,026.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

