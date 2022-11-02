JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) to Neutral

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OVCHY opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

