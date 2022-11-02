JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,070 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,186. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.