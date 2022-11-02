JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 444.50 ($5.37) and last traded at GBX 443.50 ($5.36). 132,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 242,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 442 ($5.34).
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £703.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 450.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 457.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.
About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.