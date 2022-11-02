JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 444.50 ($5.37) and last traded at GBX 443.50 ($5.36). 132,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 242,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 442 ($5.34).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £703.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 450.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 457.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

