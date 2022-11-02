Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Receives $165.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

JFHHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFHHF opened at $1.26 on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

