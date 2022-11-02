Justin Osborne Acquires 10,000 Shares of IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) Stock

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO – Get Rating) insider Justin Osborne purchased 10,000 shares of IGO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$14.84 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$148,350.00 ($103,741.26).

IGO Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.58.

IGO Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. IGO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

