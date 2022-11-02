KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target Raised to €61.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from €59.90 ($59.90) to €61.00 ($61.00) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KBCSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €63.00 ($63.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KBC Group from €67.00 ($67.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KBC Group from €5.90 ($5.90) to €6.40 ($6.40) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 76,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,471. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $49.43.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

