KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.50 billion-$6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.61 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,090. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of KBR by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.