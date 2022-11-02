Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of K stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Insider Activity

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.