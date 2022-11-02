KemPharm (KMPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect KemPharm to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 309.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. On average, analysts expect KemPharm to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KMPH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 90,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a current ratio of 12.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KemPharm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMPH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KemPharm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

