Keystone Financial Group Acquires 464 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,252 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after buying an additional 2,398,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after buying an additional 1,705,302 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,190,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,468,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,181,000 after buying an additional 1,147,120 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 328,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

