Keystone Financial Group Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,299,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 446,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,228,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.71. 141,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,170. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

