Keystone Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 882.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 59,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,621 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Unilever by 8.2% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 17.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UL shares. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.3 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.38. 100,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,670. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.