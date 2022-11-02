Keystone Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,043,232. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

