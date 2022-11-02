Keystone Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $147.21. 191,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,927. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

