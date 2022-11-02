Keystone Financial Group Buys 687 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 50.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 21.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 54,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $180.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.55 and its 200-day moving average is $159.41. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The company has a market capitalization of $355.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.