Keystone Financial Group Buys 900 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.43. 23,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

