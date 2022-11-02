Keystone Financial Group Has $2.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,186. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.28 and its 200-day moving average is $187.71.

