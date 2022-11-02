Keystone Financial Group Has $974,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.11. 173,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,468,718. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $385.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

