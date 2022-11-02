Keystone Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.41% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,485,000.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMPT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,759. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $29.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.

