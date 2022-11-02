Kforce Inc. (KFRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 23rd

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Kforce has increased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kforce has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. Kforce has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.42 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kforce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

