Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $414.00 million-$422.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.14 million. Kforce also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.88-0.96 EPS.

Kforce Stock Down 4.8 %

Kforce stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,836. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.00. Kforce has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kforce will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kforce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the first quarter worth about $1,527,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kforce by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.