Kin (KIN) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

Kin (KIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Kin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $23.51 million and $443,610.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003147 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011509 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,287.16 or 0.30645385 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000325 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,982,205,856,150 tokens. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.