Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Trading Down 1.6%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.66 and last traded at $108.23. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.97.

KXSCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

