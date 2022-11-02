Kingswood Acquisition (NYSE:KWAC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 14,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 32,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Kingswood Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28.

Get Kingswood Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingswood Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWAC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,787,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,424,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,047,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 4.4% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,350,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 15.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingswood Acquisition

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business in the wealth management, financial advisory, and investment management sectors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.