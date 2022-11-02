Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $19.66. 1,479,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,814. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -141.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,781,000 after purchasing an additional 944,981 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,565,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

