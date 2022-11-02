Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.90

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and traded as low as $2.75. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 121,226 shares changing hands.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.