KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. On average, analysts expect KORU Medical Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

KORU Medical Systems Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. KORU Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 585,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 294,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.