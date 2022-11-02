KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. On average, analysts expect KORU Medical Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KORU Medical Systems Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. KORU Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.
KORU Medical Systems Company Profile
KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.
