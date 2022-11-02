Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $142,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,740,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $142,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $46,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $279,880. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 877,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 290.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 531,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 287,748 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

