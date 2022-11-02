KuCoin Token Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $9.99 or 0.00048924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $982.73 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003099 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,376.48 or 0.31231082 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012198 BTC.
KuCoin Token Profile
KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.
Buying and Selling KuCoin Token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
