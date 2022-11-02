Kusama Price Reaches $33.73 on Top Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Kusama has a total market cap of $290.03 million and $35.45 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $33.73 or 0.00163059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000300 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000372 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,592.30 or 0.32326401 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

