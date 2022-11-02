L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up 1.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.14. 8,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,451. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.16. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.36.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

