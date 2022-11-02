LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $503,000 Holdings in Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,041 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.31% of Spire Global worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPIR opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Spire Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 million.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

