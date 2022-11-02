LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 108,638 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its stake in shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,638 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.28% of Redwire worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Towerview LLC grew its stake in Redwire by 20.9% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 475,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 82,305 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Redwire by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Redwire by 514.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 27,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the first quarter valued at $549,000. 25.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Redwire Co. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 65.22% and a negative net margin of 92.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwire Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

