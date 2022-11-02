Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.36

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.36 and last traded at $87.29, with a volume of 21399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.47.
A number of brokerages have commented on LW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.
In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
