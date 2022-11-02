Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.36

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.36 and last traded at $87.29, with a volume of 21399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

