Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE LCI opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $19.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lannett by 63.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 71,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lannett by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lannett by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Lannett by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

