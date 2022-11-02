Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Price Performance
NYSE LCI opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $19.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.97.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
