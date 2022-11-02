Laqira Protocol (LQR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85.65 Million

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $85.65 million and $341,285.00 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

