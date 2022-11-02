Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) CEO M. Jason Pigott Sells 3,750 Shares

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,967.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

M. Jason Pigott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $250,687.50.

On Thursday, September 8th, M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $262,050.00.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.65. 439,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.42. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

