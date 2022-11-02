Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.01. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.28 million. On average, analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 3.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,994,761.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $262,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,994,761.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,509 shares of company stock worth $585,406. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 472.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

