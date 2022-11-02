Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 427 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 21,350.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.0% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

NYSE:TSN opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

