Larson Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 369.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 160.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.01. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $426.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.60 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

