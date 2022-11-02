Larson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 454 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.93.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

